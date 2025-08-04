HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After Pulsating Oval Win, Gill Extols Test Cricket!

August 04, 2025 21:11 IST

"This is the most rewarding and satisfying format, I don't think there should be any changes made to this format."

IMAGE: The 6-run win in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Monday secured the tourists a 2-2 draw in an intensely fought series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Five Tests between India and England going down to the wire should be enough to convince the sport's authorities not to tinker with the format, reckoned Shubman Gill after a dramatic win at The Oval on Monday.

All five games were stretched to the final day, making it an ideal promotion for the format that faces threat from franchise cricket boom.

On a lighter note, Gill said a four-day Test in this context would have led to four drab draws.

“Test cricket should be, as it is, in my opinion, it is the most, rewarding and satisfying format, you work the hardest, to be able to, get a win, and, the best thing, about this format, is it always gives you a second chance, which none of the other formats give,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.

“So, if you keep working hard, if you keep doing the right things, there is always a second chance. So, in my opinion, this is the most rewarding, and satisfying format, I don't think there should be any changes made to this format,” said a beaming Gill.

England captain Ben Stokes said it was special to be part of the series though he ended up missing the final game due to a shoulder injury.

So, is the rivalry at par with the Ashes?

 

“I think it's always been a very big rivalry -- India and England. It obviously just doesn't have that Ashes attachment to it. But this series has always been big. I don't think that will change,” said Stokes.

“It's been a pretty special one to be a part of. It's been full of ups and downs, ebbs and flows throughout every game. India being in control, we've been in control. Then it's gone back to them, then it's come back to us.”

The just-concluded series led Stokes' memory back to the 2023 Ashes at home.

“So to be a part of it and be able to experience five games like this has been pretty special. We had a similar situation here in '23 with the Ashes when we had to come here and win the game. And that, again, was another special series to be a part of,” added Stokes.

