Pakistan players missing a big opportunity by not playing in IPL: Afridi

September 27, 2020 18:14 IST

'The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations.'

IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said the IPL is a big platform for any player to get exposure, gain experience and improve. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi rued the absence of top players from his country in a 'big platform' like the Indian Premier League.

Afridi said the Indian Premier League is a big platform for any player to get exposure, gain experience and improve.



"The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations. Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform," he told Arab News in an interview.



The flamboyant all-rounder said that the reason behind the absence of Pakistani players in the IPL is not cricketing.



"Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league PSL to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms (with top cricketers from around the world). So in my opinion, Pakistan players are missing a big opportunity by not playing in IPL," he said.



Pakistani cricketers took part in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, but after the Mumbai terror attacks later in the year the BCCI stopped inviting them for the lucrative T20 league.



Afridi acknowledged the support he has received from fans in India over the years.



"No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India.



"And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent."