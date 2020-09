September 27, 2020 14:10 IST

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy takes a catch to dismiss Lauren Down of New Zealand during game two of the T20 Women's International series at Allan Border Field, in Brisbane, on Sunday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia's wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for the most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in T20 Internationals.

She achieved the feat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.



Healy now has 92 dismissals in the shortest format of the game, going past Dhoni's record of 91 dismissals in T20 internationals.



Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, played 98 T20Is for India.