rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afridi defends misogynist comments about his daughters

Afridi defends misogynist comments about his daughters

May 12, 2019 18:11 IST

"My daughters are very precious to me," scribbled Shahid Afridi in defence after creating a flutter by writing in his book that he won't allow them to play any outdoor sport.

In his autobiography titled 'Game Changer', the former Pakistan captain -- who is father of four daughters -- Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his decision was motivated by "social and religious reasons".

Shahid Afridi has been panned for his comments about not allowing his daughters to play an outdoor sport. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/Twitter

In the book, the former Pakistani cricketer added that that feminists can say whatever they want about his decision.

"My life revolves around them (his daughters). They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father," Afridi wrote on his Twitter handle.

"I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be."

In his book, excerpts from which have been making headlines, Afridi wrote that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit them indoor games.

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he said.

His views about his daughters have landed Afridi in another controversy as people have called him out for being a misogynist.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Shahid Afridi, Ajwa, Asmara, Ansha, Aqsa
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use