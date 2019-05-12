Afridi defends misogynist comments about his daughters

May 12, 2019 18:11 IST

"My daughters are very precious to me," scribbled Shahid Afridi in defence after creating a flutter by writing in his book that he won't allow them to play any outdoor sport.

In his autobiography titled 'Game Changer', the former Pakistan captain -- who is father of four daughters -- Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Aqsa -- said his decision was motivated by "social and religious reasons".

Shahid Afridi has been panned for his comments about not allowing his daughters to play an outdoor sport. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/Twitter Shahid Afridi has been panned for his comments about not allowing his daughters to play an outdoor sport.

In the book, the former Pakistani cricketer added that that feminists can say whatever they want about his decision.

"My life revolves around them (his daughters). They all have some ambitions in life and I will support them while guiding them as a responsible father," Afridi wrote on his Twitter handle.

"I don't judge anyone for what they do or meddle in people's life. I expect the same too from others. May Allah bless my daughters and daughters/women all over the world! Let people be."

In his book, excerpts from which have been making headlines, Afridi wrote that his daughters were "great at sports" but he would only permit them indoor games.

"Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls. They have permission to play all the indoor games they want, but my daughters are not going to be competing in public sporting activities," he said.

His views about his daughters have landed Afridi in another controversy as people have called him out for being a misogynist.