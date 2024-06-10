News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCA president Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York

Source: PTI
June 10, 2024 18:52 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passed away in New York on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

 

On Sunday, Kale was present at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium to watch the game between the arch-rivals along with other MCA officials including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.

The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.

During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

IMAGE: Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale, right, at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI
COMMENT
Print this article
