Home  » Cricket » Afghanistan's Rahmat shatters Test record

December 28, 2024 23:52 IST

IMAGE: Rahmat Shah finished the day unbeaten on 231. Photograph: ICC/X

Rahmat Shah registered a Test record score for an Afghanistan cricketer with an unbeaten double century on Saturday to see his team to 425 runs for two wickets at stumps on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.

 

Afghanistan, who were 95-2 overnight, took full advantage of a raft of dropped catches and saw Rahmat and his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi bat through the entire day, keeping their respective wickets intact through an astonishing 95 overs.

Rahmat was 49 not out overnight and broke Hashmatullah’s record of 200 not out, set against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in 2021, as he finished the day unbeaten on 231.

His skipper played a supporting role as he scored a second Test century, and will resume on Sunday 141 not out.

Afghanistan cut their 395-run deficit to 161 runs on a day of attrition for the home bowlers.

Zimbabwe had three players who made centuries in their 586 all out in their first innings.

Source: REUTERS
