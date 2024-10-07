Adapting key to T20 wins: Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was in awe of Mayank Yadav's pace. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said he was "excited" with the way Delhi-tearaway Mayank Yadav bowled in his T20I debut against Bangladesh.

"Really excited with the way everyone bowled, especially Mayank. Even my normal balls felt like slower balls compared to his pace," Arshdeep Singh said in the post-match presentation.

The Delhi-tearaway's much-awaited return to the cricket field finally unfolded in Gwalior at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After receiving his maiden T20I cap from former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Mayank stepped onto the ground to give it a go in the international circuit.

The 22-year-old left Bangladesh batters bamboozled with his scorching pace in his four-over spell. Mayank was finally in operation even though he didn't even have a full crack at it.

He set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on fire by setting a new benchmark with his sheer pace that saw him click the 156.7 kmph mark. Mayank constantly notched his pace and tested the speed gun by hitting the 145 kph mark. He varied his pace at various instances and encapsulated a memorable debut, returning with figures of 1/21.

Speaking about the match, Arshdeep said, "There was some breeze from the side I was bowling, so I used that. I didn't get the wickets the way I wanted, but that's okay. It's just minor changes in the run-up, in the wrist."

"It's just exploring how I can get better and trying out things. The experience is there. The more you play, the better you get. In this format, the best thing you can do is adapt to different pitches and conditions," he added.

In an all-rounded show, Arshdeep stood out the most with his dazzling display in the opening and towards the end.

He was adjudged Player of the Match with his exceptional figures of 3/14 at a mere economy of 3.70. In the powerplay, he rattled Bangladesh's top order, removing Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das.

He was handed the ball to bowl the final over of the first inning, he toppled Mustafizur Rahman's wicket to cap off an impressive display.

The 25-year-old opened up about his increasing effectiveness with the ball in the shortest format of cricket after playing a starring role with the ball in India's 7-wicket win.

The joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup campaign experiments a little bit with his technique and improves with the experience that he gains as he plays.

After India cruised to victory with ease, both teams will travel to the national capital for the second T20I.