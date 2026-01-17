Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment

IMAGE: Faiza Ansari has accused Khushi Mukherjee of making false and damaging statements about India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Khushi Mukherjee/Instagram and Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, known for MTV Splitsvilla, has landed in legal trouble after a Rs 100 crore defamation case was filed against her by social media influencer Faizan Ansari.

Ansari has accused Mukherjee of making false and damaging statements about India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav. The lawsuit was filed on January 13.

In a video shared by Kiddaan Entertainment, Khushi Mukherjee spoke about her past interaction with the Indian cricketer, saying they are no longer in touch.

'I don't want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot. Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated,' she said in the video.

Mukherjee's statements were 'untrue', 'defamatory'

The remarks sparked a backlash online, following which Ansari, who is based in Mumbai, lodged a complaint at the Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, police station. He claimed that Mukherjee's statements were untrue, defamatory and have harmed Suryakumar Yadav's public image and reputation.

Speaking to the media, he said all necessary documents had been submitted while filing the defamation case.

'We want an FIR to be registered immediately against Khushi Mukherjee,' Ansari said. 'I have mentioned this in my written complaint as well and requested strict action. At the very least, serious charges should be applied. More than two million people follow me on Instagram, and crores of people watch my videos.'

'It is my responsibility to take this issue to every corner of the world. I am not afraid of anyone. I only want justice. I demand that an FIR be lodged immediately against Khushi Mukherjee, no matter how many difficulties arise. Until I get justice, I will stay in Ghazipur city.'

'That is why I am filing a defamation case worth Rs 100 crore in this matter. Everything has been clearly mentioned. Earlier, we had also filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Poonam Pandey. Our legal team is very strong."

Ansari also said he would apologise publicly if Mukherjee produces proof to support her claims.

Mukherjee, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing. In a telephone interview with the NDTV television channel, she said her comments were misunderstood and taken out of context, and also claimed that her Instagram account had been hacked.