PIX: Harmer's spin has India struggling for survival

PIX: Harmer's spin has India struggling for survival

November 26, 2025

Images from Day 5 of the second and final Test between India and South Africa, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, on Wednesday. 

Simon Harmer snared three India wickets in the morning session to put South Africa high in the saddle on Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rishabh Pant failed to survive the vagaries of a typical fifth day track as off-spinner Simon Harmer once again turned into India's nightmare, extracting turn and vicious bounce, to put South Africa on the cusp of victory in the second Test and a series clean sweep after 25 years.

The target of 549 was never in equation, but the manner in which India struggled their way to 90 for 5 at tea signaled that Harmer (4/23 in 19 overs) was more at ease on this track than Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were through the two innings.

 

South Africa's players celebrate after Simon Harmer dismisses Rishabh Pant.

Photograph: BCCI

The Barsapara strip was one of the best Indian tracks provided in recent times, where batters with proper technique and application were able to score, as the pacers who knew their lengths excelled and spinners with guile ruled the roost.

After taking eight wickets in Kolkata, Harmer has already seven in the current game and looks good for a few more.

Marco Jansen celebrates the caught behind dismissal of Sai Sudharsan before it was ruled a no-ball.

Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan, lucky to survive three clear cut dismissals, including a plumb leg before off Harmer on Day 4, was unbeaten at the break on 14 off 138 balls.

He was caught behind, but Marco Jansen overstepped for a no-ball and a catch was dropped in the slips; the left-hander never looked convincing even once during the two-hour session. It seemed he would get out at any time.

But good news for India was that he hung around.

Sai Sudharsan avoids a bouncer.

Photograph: BCCI

In the morning, Harmer breached through Kuldeep Yadav's (5 off 38 balls) defence after a 30-minute vigil and Dhruv Jurel (0) got a pair for the first time in Tests.

This time it was Harmer, who bowled a slider that drifted away while the batter jabbed at it to give catching practice to Aiden Markram, stationed at first slip.

Rishabh Pant lofted Keshav Maharaj into the stands but knew that survival was difficult.

It was Harmer who got one delivery to bounce, and even as Pant defended it awkwardly he was caught as the ball flew off the shoulder of the bat to Markram.

Ravindra Jadeja (23 batting, 40 balls) joined Sudharsan and hit Maharaj over deep mid-wicket for a six and added 32 runs for the sixth wicket to delay the inevitable.

