A new IPL record for SRH run machine Warner

April 09, 2019 09:04 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is the first batsman in the history of IPL to hit seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against two teams.

IMAGE: David Warner has hit half-centuries in his last seven matches against Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner continued his golden run with the bat against Kings XI Punjab, registering his seventh half-century in a row against them, during the IPL match, in Mohali on Monday.



The Australian scored 70 not out to become the first batsman in the history of IPL to hit seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against two teams.

Warner has scored 58, 81, 59, 52, 70 not out, 51, 70 out in his last seven matches against Kings XI Punjab.



He had previously recorded seven consecutive fifties against Royal Challengers Bangalore, between 2014 to 2016.



The 32-year-old, however, scored his half-century off 49 balls, recording his slowest ever fifty in IPL surpassing his previous slowest fifty which was scored of 45 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2017.



The left-hander has scored 349 runs in the six matches of this year's edition of the IPL and he holds the Orange Cap for the highest run scorer in the tournament currently.



Courtesy of Warner, SRH were able to post 150 runs on the board, but it did not prove to be enough as Kings XI Punjab were able to chase it down in the final over and register a six-wicket victory.



Sunrisers Hyderabad next take on Delhi Capitals on April 14.