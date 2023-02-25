'A lot was made of me not winning ICC tourneys'

‘What we ended up achieving as a team and the cultural change, for me that is always going to be a matter of pride because tournaments happen for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time, and for that you need consistency, for that you need more character than just winning a tournament.’

IMAGE: Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India achieved massive success across formats -- the side won 40 out of 68 Tests, 65 out of 95 ODIs and 30 out of 50 T20Is. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Star Indian batter and former skipper Virat Kohli opened up on his stint as Men in Blue's captain across all formats, saying that even though he was considered a "failed captain" for not winning the major ICC trophies, the cultural change that his captaincy brought to the team is always going to be "a matter of pride" for him.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli opened up on his captaincy and the relationship he shared with his predecessor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India achieved massive success across formats -- the side won 40 out of 68 Tests, 65 out of 95 ODIs and 30 out of 50 T20Is.

During his years as skipper, India achieved limited overs success away from home including historic ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa.

In the longer format, they showcased an enviable dominance at home while also being competitive away. This included a first-ever series win Down Under in 2018/19.

At the same time, there were drawbacks, including a failure to win ICC trophies.

However, Kohli did not judge himself for this lack of success. For him bringing about a change in the team's culture was the high point of his leadership. Under Kohli's leadership, India reached the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, the semis of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the final of the 2021 ICC World Test Championship.

"Look, you play to win tournaments, and a lot was made of it (India not winning ICC tournaments), to be honest," Kohli said in the podcast.

"We reached the finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy, we reached the semis of the World Cup and finals of the Test Championship, and I was considered as a failed captain. I never judged myself from that point of view.

“What we ended up achieving as a team and the cultural change, for me that is always going to be a matter of pride because tournaments happen for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time, and for that you need consistency, for that you need more character than just winning a tournament," Virat concluded his point.

Kohli was grateful for the success he saw as a player and believed that winning trophies depended on several variables including discipline and conduct.

"I won World Cup as a player (2011), I won the Champions Trophy (2013) as a player. I have been part of a team that won five Test maces. If you look at it from that point of view, there have been people who have never won a World Cup."

"When things are meant to be, things are meant to be. Sachin Tendulkar was playing his sixth World Cup, and that was the one he won. And I was a part of the team for the first time, and we ended up winning the World Cup. So, if I had to look at what went wrong with my career, it is very easy to do that, but I look at what's gone right in my career and I am grateful for that."