Shock omission as hosts India reveal squad for Women's WC

Fit-again pacer Renuka Thakur was on Tuesday included in India's squad for the ODI Women's World Cup at home along with top-order batter Pratika Rawal but the big-hitting Shafali Verma was left out.

The squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The ICC event begins on September 30 when India take on Sri Lanka.

Rawal, who has done exceptionally well in the 14 ODIs that she has played so far, was chosen ahead of hard-hitting opener Shafali.

The selectors also announced the squad for the three ODIs against Australia that precede the World Cup. The series begins on September 14.

Both the World Cup squad and the one for the Australia series give a similar look with Amanjot Kaur given more time to be fully fit for the mega event and Sayali Satghare taking her spot in the preceding ODIs.

Harmanpreet and chief selector Neetu David addressed the media after announcing the squad at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. India will be under pressure to win at home, having never won a world title and in all probability, the 36-year-old Harmanpreet will be featuring in her last ODI showpiece.

David, a former India spinner, said Shafali was considered for the opener's slot but Rawal was preferred.

"Shafali is in our system, we have our eye on her and the more she plays she will be able to serve India in the future in ODIs," said David.

On Renuka's comeback from an injury, David added: "Renuka has always been a precious player, she had some niggles but she is available now. She is our main player for this World Cup."

Also finding a place in the World Cup squad was 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud, who took a six-wicket haul in an ODI on the recent tour of England.

The chosen spinners include Sree Charani, Sneha Rana, Radha Yadav and veteran Deepti Sharma.

Squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana.

Squad for ODIs against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.