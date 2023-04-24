49 ODI Centuries: Record Stands Tall

Sachin Tendulkar's journey in One Day International cricket is nothing short of a fairytale.

From being the youngest Indian cricketer to make his international debut in 1989 to becoming the first to score a double ODI century in 2010, he redefined the game with his unmatched talent, grit, and determination.

Among his many achievements, his 49 ODI centuries stand out as a testament to his mastery of the format.

A look at this remarkable milestone in Sachin's illustrious career.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates scoring a century. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

His first ODI century was against Australia and he scored 110.

The match was played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on September 9, 1994. India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

His second ODI century -- 115 runs -- was scored against New Zealand.

The match was played at the IPCL sports complex ground in Vadodara on October 28, 1994. India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

Sachin's third ODI century was against the West Indies and he scored 105 runs.

The match was played at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on November 11, 1994. India won the game.

IMAGE: Sachin's first ODI century was against Australia in the Singer World Series, 1994. He scored 110 off 130 balls.

His fourth ODI century came against Sri Lanka and he scored 112 runs not out.

The match was played at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium on April 9, 1995. India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

His fifth ODI century -- Sachin scored 127 runs not out -- was made against Kenya.

The match was played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on February 18, 1996. India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

Sachin's sixth ODI century was against Sri Lanka, where he scored 137 runs.

The match was played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on March 2, 1996. India lost the game.

His seventh ODI century -- Sachin scored 100 -- was against Pakistan at a strike rate of 90.09.

The match was played at Padang in Singapore on April 5, 1996. India lost the match.

IMAGE: Sachin's 8th century (118 off 140 balls vs Pakistan) was sensational.

His eighth ODI century (118) was also scored against Pakistan.

The match was played at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium on April 15, 1996. Sachin was named Man of the Match, and India won the game.

Sachin's ninth ODI century was scored against Sri Lanka. He made 110 runs at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on August 28, 1996.

Despite Sachin's efforts, India lost the match. Sachin was captain for this game.

His 10th ODI century -- Sachin scored 114 runs -- was made against South Africa at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 1996.

India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the Match. Again, he was India's captain.

Sachin's 11th ODI century came against Zimbabwe on February 9, 1997 in a match played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Sachin scored 104 runs to help India to victory. Once again, he was Man of the Match and captained the team.

His 12th ODI century was against New Zealand on May 14, 1997 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Sachin scored 117 runs, leading India to a win. Once again, he was named Man of the Match and captained the team.

His 13th ODI century -- Sachin scored 100 -- came against Australia at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on April 7, 1998.

India won the game; Sachin was Man of the Match.

IMAGE: Sachin's 143 (131 balls, 9x4, 5x6) vs Australia in Sharjah in the Coca Cola Cup, 1998.

On April 22, 1998, he scored a stroke-filled 143 in just 131 balls against Australia in a match marred by a sandstorm at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium.

Even though India lost, Tendulkar was Man of the Match.

This innings -- dubbed 'Desert Storm' -- is regarded by many as Sachin's best ODI hundred. It was his 14th ODI century.

IMAGE: Sachin celebrated his birthday in style.

Two days later, Sachin scored his 15th ODI century against Australia at the same venue on his 25th birthday, April 24, 1998.

He scored 134 runs to take India to victory. Sachin was once again named Man of the Match.

For his 16th ODI century, Sachin scored an unbeaten 100 against Kenya at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 31, 1998.

India won, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

He scored his 17th ODI century against Sri Lanka: 128 runs at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on July 7, 1998.

India won, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

Sachin scored his 18th ODI century against Zimbabwe -- an unbeaten 127 -- at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on September 26, 1998.

India won, and Sachin was Man of the Match.

Sachin's 19th ODI century came against Australia on October 28, 1998.

He scored 141 runs at the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka. India won the game, and Sachin was Man of the match.

Just a few days later, Sachin scored his 20th ODI century against Zimbabwe on November 8, 1998.

He remained unbeaten on 118 in the match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

India won the game; Sachin was Man of the match.

Sachin's 21st ODI century also came against Zimbabwe, just five days later, on November 13, 1998.

He scored an unbeaten 124 at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium. India won the game; Sachin was Man of the match.

IMAGE: Sachin's 140 in the 1999 World Cup was special.

In the 1999 World Cup, Sachin scored his 22nd ODI century against Kenya, playing at the County Ground in Bristol.

He scored an unbeaten 140 runs. India won the match and Sachin was once again Man of the match.

It was the most emotional hundred in his career as it was scored a day after he returned to England after performing his father's last rites.

Sachin's 23rd ODI century came against Sri Lanka on August 29, 1999: He scored 120 runs at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

India won the game. Sachin, who captained the team, led from the front.

On November 8, 1999, Sachin scored his 24th ODI century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. He remained unbeaten on 186 runs.

India won the match, and Captain Sachin was Man of the Match.

Sachin's 25th ODI century came on March 17, 2000 against South Africa at the IPCL sports complex ground in Vadodara. He scored 122 runs and won the Man of the match award.

In a match against Sri Lanka on October 20, 2000, Sachin scored his 26th ODI century, making 101 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Association stadium.

India lost the match, but Sachin was Man of the Match.

A few months later, Sachin scored his 27th ODI century against Zimbabwe, scoring an impressive 146 runs at the Barkatullah Khan stadium in Jodhpur on December 8, 2022.

Unfortunately, his century went in vain as India lost the match.

IMAGE: Sachin's 139 off 125 balls against Australia helped him get to 10,000 ODI runs.

Sachin's 28th ODI century came against Australia, scoring 139 runs at the Nehru Stadium in Indore on March 31, 2001. Man of the Match again.

In a match against the West Indies on July 4, 2001 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, Sachin scored his 29th ODI century: 122*. Man of the Match again.

On October 5, 2001, Sachin scored his 30th ODI century -- 101 runs against South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium, Johannesburg. India lost the match.

Against Kenya, Sachin scored his 31st ODI century, scoring an impressive 146 runs at Boland Park, Paarl on October 24,l 2001. Man of the Match again.

Sachin's 32nd ODI century came against England at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on July 4, 2002. He scored an unbeaten 105. The match ended with no result.

In a match against Sri Lanka at the County Ground, Bristol, on July 11, 2002, Sachin scored his 33rd ODI century -- 113 runs. Man of the Match again.

Sachin scored his 34th ODI century against Namibia: 152 runs at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on February 23, 2003. Man of the Match again.

On October 26, 2003, Sachin scored his 35th ODI century against Australia at the Roop Singh stadium, Gwalior. His 100 gave him the Man of the Match.

A few weeks later, on November 15, 2003, Sachin scored his 36th ODI century, making 102 runs against New Zealand at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. India won the game.

In March 2004, Sachin scored his 37th ODI century, hitting 141 against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Although he was Man of the Match, India lost.

Sachin scored his 38th ODI century against Pakistan at the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, April 12, 2005, making 123 runs. India lost the match.

On February 6, 2006, Sachin scored his 39th ODI century against Pakistan -- 100 runs -- at the Arbab Niaz stadium in Peshawar. Despite his heroic performance, India lost the match.

Later that year, Sachin scored his 40th ODI century -- 141* -- against the West Indies at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on September 14, 2006. India lost the game.

His 41st ODI century came against the West Indies -- 100* -- at the IPCL sports complex ground, Vadodara, on January 31, 2007. India won.

He scored his 42nd ODI century against Australia, making 117* at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 2, 2008.

India won the game; he was Man of the Match.

Sachin scored his 43rd ODI century against New Zealand -- 163* at the AMI stadium, Christchurch, on March 8, 2009. India won. Man of the Match.

IMAGE: Sachin scored 175 against Australia in Hyderabad.

Sachin scored his 44th ODI century against Sri Lanka on September 14, 2009 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

A magnificent 138 from the Man of the Match took India to a 46 run win in the Compaq Cup triangular one day series fina. Sachin was also named Man of the Series.

His 45th ODI century was a brilliant 175 against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on November 5, 2009.

India lost the game, but Sachin was awarded Man of the Match.

IMAGE: Sachin celebrates his double century.

The Little Master's 46th ODI century was against South Africa, where he scored an unbeaten 200.

The match was played at the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

India won the game and Sachin the Man of the Match.

During his 47th ODI century, Sachin Tendulkar scored 120 against England at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on February 27, 2011.

The match ended in a tie.

His 48th ODI century came against South Africa -- Sachin scored 111 runs.

The match was played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur on March 12, 2011, and despite his heroic effort, the result was a loss for India.

Sachin's 49th and final ODI century came against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla national stadium in Mirpur on March 16, 2012

He scored 114 runs, but India lost the game.