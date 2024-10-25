3rd Test: Rehan Ahmed strikes, Pakistan stumble

IMAGE: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal is bowled out by England's Rehan Ahmed as England's Ben Stokes reacts. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed grabbed three wickets to cut through Pakistan's middle order on Friday as the hosts were reduced to 187-7 at lunch in reply to England's first innings 267 on day two of the deciding third and final Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Saud Shakeel, batting on 72, forged 50-plus partnerships with Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan to keep Pakistan going but Rehan's 3-25 helped England nose ahead in the spinner-dominated contest.

Noman Ali was batting on six with Pakistan still 80 behind.

England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Lanky off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan for 26, caught in the second slip.

Rehan was brought in somewhat late but did not take long to make his mark, trapping Rizwan lbw for 25. Rizwan burned a review on his way back to the pavilion trying to get the decision reversed.

In his next over, Rehan removed Salman Agha in the same fashion and went on to fox Aamer Jamal with a googly, which the batter could only glove to his stumps.

The series is level at 1-1.