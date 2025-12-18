3rd Test: NZ's Conway, Latham smash hundreds vs WI

IMAGE: Devon Conway. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Tom Latham struck hundreds in a mammoth opening stand of 323 to deflate West Indies on the opening day of the third and final Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Home captain Latham elected to bat after winning the toss and then combined with Conway to forge New Zealand's second-highest opening partnership against a West Indies attack, which toiled with little success at Bay Oval.

New Zealand, who are 1-0 up in the three-Test series, were 334 for one at stumps with Conway on 178 having hit 25 fours.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was on nine.

"It's obviously a great day, a great partnership between Dev and myself, and obviously happy with the day's work," Latham said.

"I think the way Dev played today was outstanding, pretty free flowing. He took the pressure off me a little bit as well and we just dovetailed quite nicely."

West Indies bowlers produced the occasional good ball but could not sustain the pressure for long enough. They lacked discipline and leaked boundaries regularly, particularly in the 133-run second session when they failed to record a maiden over.

Latham edged Anderson Phillip while on 104 but wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach dropped a regulation catch behind the wicket.

West Indies also wasted a review trying to get Latham lbw to Justin Greaves in their desperation to break the partnership.

Just when it looked like West Indies would endure a wicketless day, Kemar Roach dismissed Latham, who edged the ball to Roston Chase at slip. Latham's 137, his second hundred of the series, contained 15 fours and a six.