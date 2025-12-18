HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 3rd Test: NZ's Conway, Latham smash hundreds vs WI

3rd Test: NZ's Conway, Latham smash hundreds vs WI

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 12:13 IST

x

Devon Conway

IMAGE: Devon Conway. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

New Zealand's Devon Conway and Tom Latham struck hundreds in a mammoth opening stand of 323 to deflate West Indies on the opening day of the third and final Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Home captain Latham elected to bat after winning the toss and then combined with Conway to forge New Zealand's second-highest opening partnership against a West Indies attack, which toiled with little success at Bay Oval.

 

New Zealand, who are 1-0 up in the three-Test series, were 334 for one at stumps with Conway on 178 having hit 25 fours.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was on nine.

"It's obviously a great day, a great partnership between Dev and myself, and obviously happy with the day's work," Latham said.

"I think the way Dev played today was outstanding, pretty free flowing. He took the pressure off me a little bit as well and we just dovetailed quite nicely."

West Indies bowlers produced the occasional good ball but could not sustain the pressure for long enough. They lacked discipline and leaked boundaries regularly, particularly in the 133-run second session when they failed to record a maiden over.

Latham edged Anderson Phillip while on 104 but wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach dropped a regulation catch behind the wicket.

West Indies also wasted a review trying to get Latham lbw to Justin Greaves in their desperation to break the partnership.

Just when it looked like West Indies would endure a wicketless day, Kemar Roach dismissed Latham, who edged the ball to Roston Chase at slip. Latham's 137, his second hundred of the series, contained 15 fours and a six.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Starc the surprise act: Aus No. 9 turns Ashes on its head
Starc the surprise act: Aus No. 9 turns Ashes on its head
Record alert! Lyon goes past McGrath
Record alert! Lyon goes past McGrath
'Sold three sacks of wheat, I want my money back'
'Sold three sacks of wheat, I want my money back'
PIX; City reach League Cup semis, Newcastle down Fulham
PIX; City reach League Cup semis, Newcastle down Fulham
Lucknow Fiasco: Uthappa Takes Umpires To Task
Lucknow Fiasco: Uthappa Takes Umpires To Task

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

PM Modi conferred with the highest civilian award, Order of Oman1:16

PM Modi conferred with the highest civilian award, Order...

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress1:29

Rani Mukherjee Stuns in a Red Floral Dress

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire0:25

Saiee Manjrekar's HOT new look sets the Internet on fire

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO