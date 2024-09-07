News
3rd Test: England subside to 325 all out before lunch

3rd Test: England subside to 325 all out before lunch

September 07, 2024 19:08 IST
IMAGES from the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday

England skipper Olly Pope

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope looks dejected after losing his wicket, caught out by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England crumbled to 325 all out on the second morning of the third Test on an overcast Saturday at The Oval, with captain Ollie Pope underpinning the innings with a knock of 154, peppered with 19 fours and two sixes.

 

England's Gus Atkinson

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson in action before losing his wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Sri Lanka's openers, Pathum Nissanka (1) and Dimuth Karunaratne (0), were not out in reply at the lunch interval.

Having started the day on 221 for three, the hosts, 2-0 up in the three-test series, gave up their remaining wickets steadily and cheaply, with the exception of Pope.

England's Gus Atkinson

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Harry Brook (19) was dropped early on by Asitha Fernando but fell to Milan Rathnayake soon after, smashing a ball towards cover that Kamindu Mendis leapt to his right to catch.

Jamie Smith (16) then put up some resistance before smashing another ball into the hands of Mendis, and Chris Woakes (2) and Gus Atkinson (5) both lofted balls from Dhananjaya de Silva to Rathnayake.

Pope then finally succumbed, uncharacteristically swishing at one as well and being caught by Karunaratne off Vishwa Fernando. Pope had been under pressure after a run of low scores but silenced his critics with his seventh test century.

England's Olly Stone

IMAGE: England's Olly Stone in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Olly Stone was not out on 15 but ran out of partners after Josh Hull (2) and Shoaib Bashir (1) put up little resistance to a much improved Sri Lankan bowling lineup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
