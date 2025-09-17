HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
39 and Still Iconic: How Ashwin Redefined Indian Spin

39 and Still Iconic: How Ashwin Redefined Indian Spin

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 17, 2025 11:20 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: For over a decade, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a symbol of skill, resilience, and cricketing intellect. Photograph: BCCI/X

On his 39th birthday, Ravichandran Ashwin stands as one of India’s greatest all-rounders, a master of spin and a match-winner with both bat and ball.

For over a decade, Ashwin has been a symbol of skill, resilience, and cricketing intellect, giving Indian cricket moments to cherish both with ball in hand and with the bat.

Ashwin's record speaks volumes of his greatness. In 106 Tests, the off-spinner claimed 537 wickets at an outstanding average of 24.00. His best figures of 7/59 underline his match-winning ability, while 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls place him in elite company. Globally, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test history, and for India, only Anil Kumble (619) sits ahead of him. He also holds the distinction of having the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, behind only the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

 

Ashwin was no less of a contributor with the bat. Known for his grit and determination, he scored 3,503 runs in Tests at an average of 25.75, with six centuries and 14 fifties, with a highest score of 124. His ability to rise to the occasion and frustrate the best of bowling attacks made him a true all-rounder in every sense.

Ashwin's white-ball journey was equally impactful. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. He also picked 72 wickets in 65 T20Is for India.

Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets).

Beyond the numbers, Ashwin played pivotal roles in some of India's biggest triumphs. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and a key figure in India's 2013 Champions Trophy victory, etching his name permanently in the nation's cricketing folklore.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, Ashwin's presence was colossal. A 17-year journey that started with Chennai Super Kings ended fittingly in the same yellow colours this year. With 201 wickets in 239 matches, Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history.

