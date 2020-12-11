News
2nd Test: Nicholls ton spurs Kiwi fightback vs WI

2nd Test: Nicholls ton spurs Kiwi fightback vs WI

December 11, 2020 11:16 IST
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates his century with Daryl Mitchell on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Henry Nicholls celebrates his century with Daryl Mitchell on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Henry Nicholls battled to his sixth Test century and provided the backbone for a New Zealand middle order fightback as his side reached 294-6 at the end of a torrid first day of the second Test against West Indies in Wellington on Friday.

The 29-year-old left-hander was on 117 with Kyle Jamieson on one at stumps at the Basin Reserve.

 

Nicholls had not passed 50 in 13 Test innings since scoring 107 against Bangladesh at the same ground in March 2019 and rode his luck on a pitch that offered the West Indies bowlers' assistance all day.

He was dropped three times, twice at first slip, and took several deliveries on the body from the visitors' pace attack but shared in a 70-run partnership with Will Young (43), 55 runs with BJ Watling (30) and 83 with Daryl Mitchell (42).

West Indies captain Jason Holder had won the toss and asked New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was standing in for Kane Williamson, to bat on a heavily-grassed wicket that had been under covers all week.

Shannon Gabriel provided a horror opening for the tourists, who need a victory to level the two-match series, by bowling too wide on a full length and conceded 21 runs in his first two overs.

Gabriel shortened his length slightly after those first 12 deliveries and got the ball to move and jump off a length to create numerous false shots.

He also hit all of the batsmen several times and captured the wickets of Tom Blundell (14), Young and Ross Taylor (nine) to finish with figures of 3-57 from 18 overs.

Debutant Chemar Holder also proved a handful for New Zealand's batsmen and finished the day with 2-65.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Aus coach Langer throws up surprise ahead of Tests
Expect heated exchanges under hot Aussie sun: Cummins
Can Team India harmonise sans Virat 'Lennon' Kohli?
I'll resign if unable to give MSP to farmers: Chautala
Greg Chappell hails King Kohli
Dom's Take: 'Mixopathy'
Experts: Online coaching is the 'new normal'

India's tour of Australia 2020

PIX: Tour match, Day 1, Sydney

Fit-again Rohit to leave for Australia on Dec 14

