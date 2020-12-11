News
Aus coach Langer throws up surprise ahead of Tests

December 11, 2020 15:34 IST
Shaun Marsh’s name crops up as Australia look for right opening combo.

Shaun Marsh scored three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

IMAGE: Shaun Marsh of Western Australia celebrates after reaching his century during day two of the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on November 09, 2020. Shaun Marsh scored three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia coach Justin Langer says veteran Shaun Marsh is in the mix as a surprise opening option for the Test series against India as the hosts fret over the fitness of Will Pucovski.

Marsh, 37, has been out of the Test side for nearly two years since playing India in Sydney at the start of 2019 but the Western Australian lefthander has been in good form in the domestic Sheffield Shield.

 

"You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible," Langer told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven on Friday.

"His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket -- not only this year but the back end of last year -- were absolutely elite.

"There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually."

Regular opener David Warner has been ruled out of at least the first Test at Adelaide Oval next week after tearing an adductor muscle, while his prospective replacement, the uncapped Pucovski, is recovering from concussion away from the Test squad.

Marsh scored three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the Shield.

Marcus Harris, who opened in all four Tests of the 2018/19 series defeat by India, is seen as another option after a strong start in the first-class competition.

Steve Smith said on Thursday he would be willing to move up to number three if Marnus Labuschagne was promoted to open at Adelaide Oval.

"You can imagine I’m very passionate about getting the opening partnership right," said Langer.

"I know how important it is to a successful team.

“We’ll be working through that and hopefully get the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle right for the first Test match and beyond next week."

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
