2022 T20 WC: Bangladesh, Afghanistan get direct entry

2022 T20 WC: Bangladesh, Afghanistan get direct entry

Source: PTI
November 07, 2021 11:44 IST
Two-time champions West Indies and former winners Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifying rounds.

Afghanistan rose to No. 7 in the T20 ranking after a fine showing in the T20 World Cup 2021

IMAGE: Afghanistan rose to No. 7 in the T20 rankings after a good showing in the T20 World Cup 2021. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are assured of a direct entry into the Super 12s in next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, but two-time champions West Indies and former winners Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifying rounds.

 

The automatic qualifiers for the Super 12 stage next year are the winner and runner-up of the ongoing T20 World Cup, alongside the next six highest ranking teams.

Going into Saturday's action, the current top six teams on the basis of rankings - England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia – had already done enough to ensure they would not slide out of those positions at the cut-off date of November 15.

Following the West Indies' loss to Australia in their final group match on Saturday, the defending champions slipped to No. 10 in the ICC T20 rankings, just behind Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh climbed to eighth.

Afghanistan rose to No. 7 in the T20 ranking after a fine showing in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Bangladesh lost all their five matches in the super 12s, but their home wins over Australia and New Zealand earlier this year helped them make it through.

The West Indies lost four of the five games, which included the ignominy of being bundled out for 55 by England in their opening game, while Sri Lanka registered wins over Bangladesh and West Indies but lost to England, South Africa and Australia.

Besides the West Indies and Sri Lanka, Namibia and Scotland -- all of whom competed in the Super 12s -- will also start next year's tournament in the first round.

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

