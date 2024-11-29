News
1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early

1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 10:15 IST
England's Ollie Pope bats en route his half century in the first Test against New Zealand on Friday

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope bats en route his half century in the first Test against New Zealand on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/X

Harry Brook and Ollie Pope hit back at New Zealand with half centuries that took England to 174 for four at tea after the hosts had removed their top order on the second day of the first Test at Christchurch on Friday.

England finally dismissed the Black Caps for 348 in the opening session but their reply was immediately set back when Zak Crawley fell for a duck with Jacob Bethell and Joe Root following him cheaply in the last over before lunch.

 

Ben Duckett, the other opener, tried to get the scoring moving but holed out in the deep for 46 trying an ambitious pull shot off Will O'Rourke to leave the tourists reeling on 71-4 at Hagley Oval.

Brook's innings was by no means chanceless -- Tom Latham and Tim Southee both missed one good chance to take a thick edge in the slips -- but he rode his luck to bring up his 10th Test half century with a six.

New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates with teammates after dismissing Joe Root 

IMAGE: New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates with teammates after dismissing Joe Root. Photograph: Kind courtesy BlackCaps/X

Pope, who dropped down the order as England's emergency wicketkeeper, joined him two overs later with a single to the leg side and will resume for the final session on 59 not out.

Brook had contributed an unbeaten 54 to the partnership of 103 and will need to stick around for a while if England are to make up the remaining 174-run deficit.

All-rounder Nathan Smith was the standout bowler for New Zealand, removing fellow Test debutant Bethell for 10 before Joe Root, playing his 150th Test, chopped on for a duck four balls later.

Earlier, seamer Brydon Carse took 4-64 and spinner Shoaib Bashir 4-69 for England but an unbeaten 58 from Glenn Phillips helped the home side extend their overnight tally by 29 runs at the cost of their last two wickets.

Source: PTI
