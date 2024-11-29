Europa League PIX: Man United win; Spurs draw with Roma

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates with Manuel Ugarte on scoring their third goal against Bodo Glimt at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester United came from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and secure their first victory under new manager Ruben Amorim.

United went ahead inside the first minute thanks to a howler from keeper Nikita Haikin, who failed to deal with a back pass and under pressure from Rasmus Hojlund the ball broke free for Alejandro Garnacho to tap in from close range.

The Norwegians scored twice with quick breaks, Hakon Evjen hitting a superb strike into the top corner in the 19th minute and Philip Zinckernagel holding off Tyrell Malacia before beating keeper Andre Onana to stun the Old Trafford crowd.

United equalised just before the break when Noussair Mazraoui's pass into the area picked out Hojlund who controlled the ball with his first touch before getting a shot away between two defenders into the far corner.

Amorim's side went ahead five minutes after the break when Manuel Ugarte's low pass across the area was guided into the net by Hojlund shortly after Mason Mount had hit the crossbar.

United could not find another goal, however, and needed two good saves from Onana to secure the three points which lifted them to 12th in the standings on nine points, ahead of Bodo/Glimt on seven.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski in action with AS Roma's Alexis Saelemaekers. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Spurs conceded late to draw 2-2 with AS Roma and leaders Lazio were held to a scoreless draw by Ludogorets.

Spurs took an early lead at home, with Son Heung-min converting a penalty in the fifth minute but Roma drew level through Evan N'Dicka before Brennan Johnson put the home side back in front before halftime.

A dominant Spurs failed to put Roma away, however, and Mats Hummels' added-time goal meant the English side slipped to ninth on 10 points, with Roma 21st on six.

Lazio, who had won all four previous games, were held to a frustrating scoreless draw by a Bulgarian side who came to defend.

Anderlecht were denied the chance to move level with Lazio by a 2-2 home draw with Porto, the Belgians twice coming from behind and Francis Amuzu netting four minutes from time to salvage a draw.

Galatasaray are also on 11 points after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by AZ Alkmaar. The Turkish side went ahead after two minutes through Sven Mijnans but a Peer Koopmeiners own goal denied them the win.

Ajax Amsterdam remained on 10 points and are sixth in the standings after a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad, moving the Spanish side up to 16th on seven points.

IMAGE: IF Elfsborg's Gustav Henriksson heads the ball at goal during the match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Athletic Bilbao enjoyed an easy win over Elfsborg and Eintracht Frankfurt beat Midtjylland to draw level on 13 points with Lazio as Galatasaray and Anderlecht were held to draws.

Bilbao eased to a 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg thanks to goals from Adama Boiro, Benat Prados Diaz and Gorka Guruzeta while Frankfurt beat Midtjylland 2-1, with Hugo Larsson putting them ahead early on and Omar Marmoush's penalty sealing the win.

Rangers moved into the top eight on 10 points with a 4-1 victory in France over Nice, with Hamza Igamane netting twice after Vaclav Cerny and Mohammed Diomande put the Scottish side two goals up. Nice are second from bottom on two points.

Lyon ran out 4-1 winners in Azerbaijan against Qarabag, Georges Mikautdze opening and closing the scoring and they are also on 10 points in seventh place.

Maccabi Tel Aviv earned their first victory of the competition with a 3-1 win at Turkish side Besiktas, in a game played in Debrecen, Hungary for security reasons.

At 2-1 down Besiktas had a chance to level but Ciro Immobile's penalty was saved and Weslley Patati put the Israeli side out of sight 10 minutes from time.