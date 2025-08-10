HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 1st T20: Tim David's blazing 83 sinks South Africa

1st T20: Tim David's blazing 83 sinks South Africa

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 10, 2025 20:07 IST

Tim David

IMAGE: Tim David smashes explosive 83 with eight huge sixes. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Tim David and Ben Dwarshuis shone as Australia sealed the victory by 17 runs in the opening T20I against South Africa at Marrara Oval, Darwin on Sunday. With one win under its belt, Australia now leads the series 1-0.

After South Africa opted to field, Australia scored a respectable 178 in their 20 overs, with Tim David's impactful fifty and Cameron Green contributing a lightning-fast cameo.

Australia's top order faltered early, Travis Head fell cheaply, for 2 in the second over, followed by a golden duck from Josh Inglis, but Cameron Green counterpunched with a 35 off 13 balls, injecting momentum into the innings.

 

Tim David then took over, launching an explosive 83 off 52 balls that included eight massive sixes, lifting Australia from a precarious collapse to a defendable platform.

Despite his onslaught, South African captain Aiden Markram brought his pace attack into the game. Young sensation Kwena Maphaka led the way with four wickets for 20 runs, the best T20I stats for a South African against Australia.

While chasing, South Africa lost Markram early for 12 in the first over. Proteas lost three wickets inside the powerplay as Australia kept bowling on tight lines. Rickelton and Stubbs had put a partnership of 72 in 52 balls before Hazlewood bowled a cross-seam delivery to remove Stubbs, for 37 in the 15th over.

Ryan Rickelton's 71 off 43 balls offered resistance, but his scoring rate wasn't enough to overcome the mounting required run rate.

South Africa fell short at 158 for 7, handing Australia a memorable win. Hazlewood and Zampa's crucial contributions with the ball sealed the result.

David was named player of the match for his match-winning knock of 83 off 52 balls.

