19-YO Aussie sensation earns recall after daring debut

IMAGE: Australia's Sam Konstas made headlines with his outlandish shot selection and rapid scoring during his debut against India. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Teenage batter Sam Konstas has vowed to take a more conventional approach than in his early Test appearances for Australia after earning a recall to the team that will face the West Indies in the two nations' first Test in Bridgetown from Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has been drafted into the side to replace opener Marnus Labuschagne, having made headlines with his outlandish shot selection and rapid scoring during his debut against India in Melbourne in the Boxing Day Test.

"I still can't believe it," Konstas told Australian media when asked about his swashbuckling introduction to test cricket. "I don't know what was going through my mind at that time. I thought it was right in the moment. It was good fun."

"The emotions probably got to me with the crowd. It was good reflecting and having a bit of time off, trying to strengthen my game. Hopefully we get to win the next Test match."

"I feel like I trust people that I work with and they understand my game. I'm not trying to prove to anyone how I'm going to play. I just want to be myself and obviously understand when to take the game on."

Konstas hit 60 runs in his debut innings and kept his place for the following test in Sydney as the Australians wrapped up a 3-1 series win over Virat Kohli and company.

He was included in the squad that travelled for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka later in January, but was not selected for either match.

Konstas has earned a recall for the three-Test series in the Caribbean due to Labuschagne's struggles with the bat, while Josh Inglis has also been recalled as a result of a finger injury sustained by Steve Smith.

"Obviously, it's a tough team to crack and (they have) got legends of the game in that team," Konstas said.

"Very excited for the opportunity, and hopefully I can grab it with both hands."

"I've been training really hard and I understand the reasons why they picked (other players in recent Tests)."

"I'm just trying to be in the present moment, trying to focus on a few key areas with my batting coach, and feel like I've come a long way. Hopefully, I can display that in the next few Test matches."

"It's a dream come true, to be honest. Nineteen years old, playing for your country, travelling the world, getting to experience different cultures and against the best players as well. I'm lucky to be where I am."