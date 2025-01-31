HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2024-25 in LS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 31, 2025 13:31 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

 

The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

The first Economic Survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the Budget documents.

In the 1960s, it was separated from the Union Budget and tabled a day before the presentation of the Budget.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 will be presented by the Finance Minister on Saturday.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
