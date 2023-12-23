First Look: The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia's highly anticipated 2024 Sonet facelift (external link) has been officially unveiled for global markets, and it promises an array of exciting updates.

From a redesigned exterior to advanced safety features, the latest renewal of the popular compact SUV is set to make a significant impact in the competitive sub-compact segment.

In this comprehensive first-look review, we will look into the specifications, features, and design elements that set the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift apart.

Exterior Design and Build

The first impression of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is undeniably striking. The compact SUV has undergone a substantial exterior revamp, presenting a more muscular and aggressive stance than its predecessor. Notable design elements include:

LED Lighting: The facelifted Sonet features contemporary LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar. The integration of these elements enhances the overall sporty aesthetic of the car.

Alloy Wheels: Crystal cut alloy wheels contribute to the Sonet's sporty profile, while aerodynamic skid plates add a touch of sophistication. The redesigned bumper and rear spoiler completes the dynamic exterior.

Colour Options: This SUV will be available in eight single-tone, two dual-tone, and distinctive matte graphite finish colors. The showcased options include a vibrant red, gloss black, and a matte finish, with the introduction of a new Pewter Olive.

Consistency in Design Language Kia (external link) has aligned the exterior design of the Sonet facelift with its other models that are available in India, creating a cohesive design language across its lineup.

Interior and Features

While the interior of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift maintains familiarity, it also introduces several new upgrades to enhance user experience and comfort. Key interior features include:

Digital Instrument Cluster: A notable addition is the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Seltos SUV. This provides a modern and customizable display for essential information.

Infotainment System: The dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system is retained, offering seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

BOSE Premium Sound System: The facelifted Sonet boasts of a new BOSE premium 7-speaker system, delivering an enhanced audio experience.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Level 1 ADAS features, a highlight of the safety suite, including forward collision warning, lane departure assist, high beam assist, and more.

Safety Features

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift raises the bar in safety with the inclusion of Level 1 ADAS features, previously available only in Hyundai Venue. Key safety features include:

Six Airbags: Standard across all variants for comprehensive occupant protection.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC): Ensures vehicle stability during challenging driving conditions.

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Enhances overall stability and control.

Hill-Start Assist Control: Prevents the vehicle from rolling back on inclines.

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, and Tyre Pressure Monitor: Standard safety features for optimal braking and tire maintenance.

Sonet Engine Options

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift retains its diverse engine lineup, serving to different preferences and driving needs:

1.0-Litre Turbo-Petrol: Generating 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque, available with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

1.5-Litre Diesel: Producing 116 PS power and 250 Nm torque, offered with 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 6-speed AT.

1.2-Litre NA Petrol: Delivering 83 PS power and 115 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed MT.

SEE: New Kia Sonnet Unveiled Video: ©CarBike360

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift offers seven broad variants, each providing a specific combination of engine and transmission options. The flexibility ensures a suitable choice for a diverse range of consumers:

Variant 1.2L Petrol MT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol iMT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol DCT 1.5L Diesel MT 1.5L Diesel iMT 1.5L Diesel AT HTE Yes - - Yes - - HTK Yes - - Yes - - HTK+ Yes Yes - Yes - - HTX - Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes HTX+ - Yes - Yes Yes - GTX+ - - Yes - - Yes X-Line - - Yes - - Yes

Expected Launch Date and Rivals

The official launch of the 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is anticipated in January 2024, with bookings opened on December 20. Price details are yet to be disclosed, but the expectations are that it will be priced competitively, reflecting the added features and enhancements.

The compact SUV will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnite

Verdict

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift impresses with its comprehensive upgrades, ranging from a refreshed exterior design to advanced safety and technological features.

As Kia continues to set new standards in the compact SUV segment, the Sonet facelift is assured to capture the attention of discerning consumers seeking a blend of style, safety, and performance.

The eagerly awaited launch is sure to bring forth an exciting chapter in the evolution of Kia's popular Sonet.