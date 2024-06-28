Does BGauss RUV 350 Pack A Punch?

The BGauss RUV 350 is a feature-packed electric scooter with a unique design and competitive performance.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The BGauss RUV 350 MAX, Graphite Grey with Sunset Yellow wheels variant.

The race for electric two-wheeler dominance heats up with BGauss, a company backed by RR Kabel and RR Global, launching its all-new BGauss RUV 350 scooter.

This scooter promises utility for riders, as the name (Riders Utility Vehicle) suggests.

Let's delve into the scooter's aesthetics and features.

IMAGE: Hemant Kabra, second from left, founder and managing director, BGauss, on the scooter along with members of his team.

Aesthetics

The BGauss RUV 350 boasts a unique blend of a metal body and fiber panels.

IMAGE: A close-up of the 16-inch alloy wheels of BGauss RUV 350 MAX, Graphite Grey variant.

It features a combination of 16-inch alloy wheels with sleek tubeless tires, offering both style and practicality.

While it utilises drum brakes (disc brakes would have been an added advantage), the suspension system looks impressive, with dual telescopic forks in the front and a Nitrox Gas emulsion mono suspension with five-step adjustability at the rear.

IMAGE: A close-up of the hexagonal headlight with a chrome DRL rim and LED side indicators.

The black rubber front fork tubes give a vintage flair, while the hexagonal headlight with a chrome DRL rim and LED side indicators provide a modern and attractive look.

IMAGE: A view of the front console and the handlebar of the BGauss RUV 350 MAX.

Ergonomics

There are navigation, mode, and power switches on the right side of the handlebar, while the high/low beam headlight, side indicator, and horn switches are conventionally placed on the left side of the handlebar.

The handlebar is comfortably aligned for an easy ride and navigating.

IMAGE: A view of mobile pocket.

Storage

The front panel has a glove box/mobile pocket where one can store a water bottle or place a mobile phone for charging connected to an embedded USB port placed above it.

IMAGE: A view 4.5L storage under the footboard.

This may be one of the USPs as there is 4.5L storage under the footboard, but to access it you always have to remove the floor mat.

IMAGE: A view under the seat 20L storage, which can accommodate a half-helmet.

The storage under the nicely cushioned soft-close seat is just 20L, which can accommodate a half-helmet, but not as large as some competitors offer.

IMAGE: A view of the 5-inch TFT display.

Features

The BGauss RUV 350 comes in three variants: RUV 350i EX, RUV 350 EX, and the premium RUV 350 MAX.

The EX and MAX variants feature a technologically advanced 5-inch TFT display, while the base RUV 350 EX utilizes a segmented digital display similar to a digital clock.

The display provides information about turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride statistics (with Eco, Ride, and Sport modes), and battery stats.

It also supports display themes, user profiles, night mode, and auto brightness.

A unique feature is document storage, allowing users to store up to two documents (like license, insurance, or registration papers) for each profile.

Additionally, the scooter offers Hill Hold assist, cruise control, fall detection, and reverse mode.

IMAGE: A view of the In-Wheel Hyper Drive motor.

Performance

The RUV 350i EX and RUV 350 EX are powered by a 2.3 kWh LFP battery, while the RUV 350 MAX gets a 3 kWh LFP battery.

All variants support 500W and 840W offboard chargers, while the MAX also supports a 1350W charger for a 0-100% charge in just 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The In-Wheel Hyper Drive motor, unlike conventional belt-driven motors, is similar to a hub drive or direct drive motor.

The company claims it delivers better power efficiency, heat dissipation, and requires minimal maintenance.

The RUV 350i EX and RUV 350 EX have a top speed of 75 km/h with a range of 90 km, while the RUV 350 MAX offers a maximum range of 120 km.

IMAGE: The BGauss RUV 350 Astro Blue with Black wheels and Platinum Silver with Rouge Orange wheels variant.

Availability

The BGauss RUV 350 will be available across all 120 dealerships in India starting July.

It comes in five color combinations: Fury Red with Black wheels, Astro Blue with Black wheels, Platinum Silver with Rouge Orange wheels, Graphite Grey with Sunset Yellow wheels, and Mystic Green with Magnite Grey wheels.

While the starting price is around ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), it's worth considering the features and performance against competitors like OLA and Ather before making a decision.

Overall, the BGauss RUV 350 is a feature-packed electric scooter with a unique design and competitive performance.

Whether it stands out in the market will depend on factors like material quality, test ride experience, and final on-road pricing.