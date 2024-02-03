News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » It's All Electric At Bharat Mobility Expo

It's All Electric At Bharat Mobility Expo

By REDIFF MONEY
February 03, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The expo showcases India's capabilities in mobility and automotive value chains.

 

IMAGE: Mahindra's BE.05 Rall.E Concept Electric Vehicle. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tata Motors' Altroz Racer.

 

IMAGE: Force Motor's electric vehicle.

 

IMAGE: Royal Enfield motorbikes.

 

IMAGE: Tork Motors' Kratos R along with a fast electric charger.

 

IMAGE: Skoda's Enyaq electric SUV.

 

IMAGE: BMW's electric vehicle i7.

 

IMAGE: Audi's e-tron charger used for its electric vehicles.

 

IMAGE: A keycard required to be used at Honda's battery swapping stations.

 

IMAGE: A mobile power pack interchangeable battery used in electric scooters manufactured by Honda.

 

IMAGE: Honda's Benly e, an electric scooter, and Honda's battery swapping station.

 

IMAGE: Porsche's electric vehicle Taycan 4s.

 

IMAGE: Kia's EV6, an electric vehicle.

 

IMAGE: Lexus' electric vehicle charger.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MONEY
 
Print this article
Motown sees double-digit growth in 2023
Motown sees double-digit growth in 2023
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?
Guess Who Is Buying Luxury Cars?
Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India
Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India
Do You Know About The Science of Work?
Do You Know About The Science of Work?
'Time running out for Gill, Iyer'
'Time running out for Gill, Iyer'
BJP MLA held for shooting at Shinde Sena leader
BJP MLA held for shooting at Shinde Sena leader
'Togetherness Is Message From Ayodhya'
'Togetherness Is Message From Ayodhya'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing

Black Is The New White For Car Buyers

Black Is The New White For Car Buyers

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances