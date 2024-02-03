It's All Electric At Bharat Mobility Expo

Glimpses from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
The expo showcases India's capabilities in mobility and automotive value chains.
IMAGE: Mahindra's BE.05 Rall.E Concept Electric Vehicle. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Tata Motors' Altroz Racer.
IMAGE: Force Motor's electric vehicle.
IMAGE: Royal Enfield motorbikes.
IMAGE: Tork Motors' Kratos R along with a fast electric charger.
IMAGE: Skoda's Enyaq electric SUV.
IMAGE: BMW's electric vehicle i7.
IMAGE: Audi's e-tron charger used for its electric vehicles.
IMAGE: A keycard required to be used at Honda's battery swapping stations.
IMAGE: A mobile power pack interchangeable battery used in electric scooters manufactured by Honda.
IMAGE: Honda's Benly e, an electric scooter, and Honda's battery swapping station.
IMAGE: Porsche's electric vehicle Taycan 4s.
IMAGE: Kia's EV6, an electric vehicle.
IMAGE: Lexus' electric vehicle charger.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com