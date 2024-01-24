News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Zee moves NCLT against Sony; to contest $90 mn claim

Zee moves NCLT against Sony; to contest $90 mn claim

Source: PTI
January 24, 2024 21:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days after the termination of the merger agreement by Sony Group, Zee Entertainment on Wednesday hit back by filing a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking a direction to implement the merger scheme.

Zee-Sony

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Besides, it has also initiated appropriate legal actions to contest the claims of $90 million (Rs 748.5 crore) filed by Sony Group before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), according to a regulatory update by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

 

It asserted that Sony Group firm Culver Max and BEPL (Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd), which were to be merged with ZEEL, "are in default of their obligations to give effect to" and implement the scheme of merger that was sanctioned by the NCLT.

"The Company approached the NCLT, Mumbai-bench, inter alia seeking directions to implement the merger scheme," ZEEL said.

The NCLT on August 10, 2023, approved the scheme of merger of ZEEL with Sony group entities Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India) and BEPL.

"The Company has called upon Culver Max and BEPL to immediately withdraw the termination and confirm that they will perform their obligations to give effect to and implement the Merger Scheme, sanctioned by the NCLT," it noted.

Moreover, the Chandra family-promoted media entity has refuted all allegations of Sony Group of breach of the merger agreement and said the termination fee claimed by the Japanese firm is "legally untenable" and has no basis whatsoever.

It is "evaluating all available options" and basis the guidance received from its board, said a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

"The Company initiated appropriate legal action to contest Culver Max and BEPL's claims in the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)," it added.

On Monday, Sony Group Corp, the Japanese parent company of Sony Picture Network India (SPNI) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL), announced the termination of the $10 billion merger agreement with ZEEL, while seeking $90 million for breach of conditions besides initiating arbitration.

Sony Group Corporation (SGC) had said ZEEL did not satisfy the merger conditions despite engaging in discussions to extend the end date for consummation of the transaction.

Replying to it, ZEEL said: "The company categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Culver Max and BEPL regarding alleged breaches of the MCA by the Company, including their claims for the termination fee, and reserves all its rights in this matter."

ZEEL further said it is evaluating all available options, and basis the guidance received from the Board, and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the long-term interests.

This also includes "taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL's claims in the arbitration proceedings".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
An Interview Every Investor Must Read
An Interview Every Investor Must Read
Is Golden Decade For Indian Markets Over?
Is Golden Decade For Indian Markets Over?
'Don't think anyone will ever come close to Djokovic'
'Don't think anyone will ever come close to Djokovic'
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
3L pray at Ram temple, VIPs urged to pre-inform visit
3L pray at Ram temple, VIPs urged to pre-inform visit
England's bowling highly inexperienced
England's bowling "highly inexperienced"

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We are going to be an AI-first company'

'We are going to be an AI-first company'

Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!

Tax Sops Coming In Interim Budget!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances