What Was Bill Gates Doing At India's Seattle Consulate?

What Was Bill Gates Doing At India's Seattle Consulate?

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: October 04, 2025 12:36 IST

IMAGE: Bill Gates addresses the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Seattle. All photographs: Kind courtesy Indian Consulate General in Seattle
 

Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of equality and dignity for everyone are foundational to the Gates Foundation's work, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said, as he underlined that India pioneered solutions that can save and improve millions of lives across the Global South.

Gates was addressing a special celebration hosted by the consulate general of India in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, showcasing Indian culture, arts and cuisine on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary on Thursday.

'It's fitting that we're coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do,' Gates, chair and board member of the Gates Foundation, said.

'Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047,' the Microsoft co-founder said at the event held at the Gates Foundation.

Apart from Gates, senior leadership of Washington state and the Seattle city government attended the event, which coincided with the celebrations for Gandhi Jayanti, also observed around the world as International Day of Non-Violence, in the Greater Seattle area.

It also featured a special address on the 'Relevance of Gandhian Values in Contemporary World Order' by President of the Global Security Institute Jonathan Granoff.

Several events were organised across Seattle to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, a commemorative event was held at the statue of Gandhi near the Bellevue Public Library, where the Bellevue City Council leadership joined in honoring the legacy of the Mahatma.

IMAGE: Bill Gates being presented a special publication on Gandhiji by India's Consul General in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

 

IMAGE: Bill Gates addresses the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, here and below.

 

In addition, another commemorative function was hosted during the day at the Seattle Center, near the base of the iconic Space Needle.

Floral tributes were offered at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Washington state Senator Vandana Slatter in the presence of Chairman and Founder of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Foundation Eddie Rye.

A large cross-section of Indian-American leadership attended these events in Seattle and Bellevue respectively, which also featured a special rendition of Gandhi's favourite hymns by young school children.

IMAGE: Natyam - A Dance Mosaic of Bharat, a specially curated dance performance on various states of India being performed at the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

 

IMAGE: A lecture on the 'Relevance Of Gandhian Values' at the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Natyam - A Dance Mosaic of Bharat performers being felicitated at the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Gates Foundation.

 

IMAGE: Participants at Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kalbelia, a Rajasthani folk dance performance at the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti at the Bellevue Public Library.

 

IMAGE: Commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti at the Seattle Center next to the Space Needle.

 

IMAGE: Bill Gates interacts with guests at the Gandhi Jayanti event.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Anant Salvi, Rajesh Alva© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
