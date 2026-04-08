Aviation Stocks Soar on US-Iran Ceasefire, Oil Price Plunge

Aviation stocks are soaring as a US-Iran ceasefire triggers a sharp drop in crude oil prices, boosting market confidence and offering a positive outlook for the Indian economy.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Aviation stocks, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, surged following a US-Iran ceasefire announcement.

The ceasefire led to a significant drop in Brent crude oil prices, benefiting the aviation sector.

Indian stock markets, including Sensex and Nifty, experienced a rally due to improved global risk appetite.

Lower oil prices are expected to ease inflationary pressures and support India's current account.

Analysts predict a positive impact on India's broader macro outlook due to the decline in crude oil prices.

Aviation stocks zoomed on Wednesday morning trade following a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

Easing of geopolitical stress led to a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which tumbled 13 per cent to $94.94 per barrel.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, zoomed 10.98 per cent to Rs 4,737.40 on the BSE.

The stock of SpiceJet also jumped 4.99 per cent to reach its upper circuit limit of Rs 11.14.

Stock markets also turned buoyant following the ceasefire announcement. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,839.53 points or 3.80 per cent to 77,456.11 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 837.6 points or 3.62 per cent to 23,961.25.

Market Analyst Insights

"The announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has significantly improved global risk appetite, easing concerns around prolonged conflict and potential supply disruptions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Asian equities are trading higher, while a sharp pullback in crude oil prices-now below the $100 mark and trending toward the $91â 96 range-offers a meaningful tailwind for India, he said.

"Lower oil prices help ease inflationary pressures, support the current account, and improve the broader macro outlook," Ponmudi added.