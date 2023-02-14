News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wholesale price based inflation eased to 4.73% in Jan

Wholesale price based inflation eased to 4.73% in Jan

Source: PTI
February 14, 2023 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wholesale price-based inflation eased for the eighth consecutive month to 4.73 per cent in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The wholesale price-index (WPI) based inflation rate was 4.95 per cent in December 2022 and 13.68 per cent in January 2022.

Inflation in food articles, however, rose to 2.38 per cent in January, from (-) 1.25 per cent in December, 2022.

 

"Decline in the rate of inflation in January, 2023 is primarily contributed by mineral oils, chemicals & chemical products, textiles, crude petroleum & natural gas, textiles, and food products," the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

Inflation in pulses was 2.41 per cent, while in vegetables was (-) 26.48 per cent.

Inflation in oil seeds was (-) 4.22 per cent in January, 2023.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 15.15 per cent, from 18.09 per cent in December 2022.

In manufactured products it was 2.99 per cent, against 3.37 per cent in December, 2022.

The deceleration in WPI comes in contrast to the retail inflation data released on Monday which showed consumer price index (CPI) or retail inflation rose to 6.52 per cent in January, from 5.72 per cent in December, 2022.

In its monetary policy review last week, the RBI had hiked policy rates by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent saying core inflation still remains sticky.

Consumer price index-based inflation had moved below the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent during November-December 2022, driven by a strong decline in prices of vegetables.

Assuming an average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $95 per barrel, RBI bettered inflation projection for current fiscal to 6.5 per cent in 2022-23, from 6.8 per cent predicted earlier. In the January-March quarter, the RBI expects retail inflation to average at 5.7 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Solve India's Economic Woes?
Can Modi Solve India's Economic Woes?
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
This Is Not The End Of Gautam Adani
This Is Not The End Of Gautam Adani
What if LTTE's Prabhakaran were alive...
What if LTTE's Prabhakaran were alive...
Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India
Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India
IndiGo restores annual pay hike for pilots
IndiGo restores annual pay hike for pilots
Recipes: Romantic Cocktails
Recipes: Romantic Cocktails

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

A Budget With An Eye On Elections

A Budget With An Eye On Elections

'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'

'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances