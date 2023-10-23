News
Wagh Bakri group executive director Parag Desai passes away

Wagh Bakri group executive director Parag Desai passes away

Source: PTI
October 23, 2023 16:00 IST
Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai died at a hospital in Ahmedabad while being treated for severe brain injuries suffered after a fall, a senior company official said on Monday.

Desai, 50, suffered severe brain haemorrhage after falling on a hard surface while going for a walk outside his residence on the evening of October 15, the official said.

"Desai fell and suffered a brain haemorrhage, and fainted.

 

"He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, and from there to another hospital where he underwent brain surgery.

"He was kept under observation, and breathed his last at around 7 pm on Sunday," said the company official who is close to the Desai family.

Another official said Desai suffered a fall while trying to escape from stray dogs when out on an evening walk.

Desai was one of the two executive directors on the board of the Ahmedabad-based tea group, the other being Paras Desai.

Parag Desai was the son of managing director Rasesh Desai.

He had done his MBA from Long Island University in the USA.

He spearheaded sales, marketing and export departments for the group and was an expert tea tester and evaluator.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is one of the country's leading packaged tea companies with a turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore and more than 50 million kgs of distribution.

It is well-known for its premium tea and has been in business since 1892 when it was founded by Narandas Desai.

"Very sad news coming in.

"Parag Desai, director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea passed away.

"He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India," Congress' Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil posted on X .

Source: PTI
 
Print this article
