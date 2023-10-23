News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

By Abhijit Lele
October 23, 2023 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, inflows minus outflows, declined sharply in April-August this year to $2.99 billion from $18.03 billion in the same period last year on moderation in global activities and a rise in repatriation.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Reserve Bank of India’s data (October 2023 bulletin) said FDI in India was $7.28 billion and FDI by India, that is money invested abroad from the country, was $4.28 billion in April-August 2023.

 

As for 2022, FDI in India was $22.79 billion and FDI by India was $4.76 billion in April-August.

Repatriation/divestment by those who made direct investment in India rose to $19.63 billion in the five months of FY24 from $11.41 billion in April-August 2022, the RBI data showed.

The RBI in its Monetary Policy Report, issued along with monetary policy review (October 2023), had said looking ahead the “higher for longer” interest rate scenario in the US and other advanced economies could keep risk aversion towards assets in emerging market economies elevated and impinge upon capital flows.

Global foreign direct investment is also slowing.

Global deals involving mergers and acquisitions are languishing at a 10-year low because high interest rates weaken activities in equity markets.

This has adverse implications for the global foreign direct investment (FDI) cycle, already in a slump, the RBI’s State of Economy report (issued on October 19) pointed out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
 
Print this article
Crisis Brews In Darjeeling's Tea Gardens
Crisis Brews In Darjeeling's Tea Gardens
Fintech Lenders Gave Rs 29,875 Crore
Fintech Lenders Gave Rs 29,875 Crore
'Adani has deep pockets...'
'Adani has deep pockets...'
Hamas brought instructions on making chemical weapons
Hamas brought instructions on making chemical weapons
US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach
US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach
Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA
Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA
Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger
Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA

Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA

Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth

Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances