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Home  » Business » Vijaypat Singhania, Former Raymond Group Chairman, Dies at 87

Vijaypat Singhania, Former Raymond Group Chairman, Dies at 87

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita
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March 29, 2026 00:15 IST

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Vijaypat Singhania, the former chairman of the Raymond Group and renowned aviator, has died at 87, leaving behind a legacy of business leadership and adventure.

Vijaypat Singhania

IMAGE: Cover photo of 'An Incomplete Life: The Autobiography'.

Key Points

  • Vijaypat Singhania, former chairman of the Raymond Group, passed away at the age of 87.
  • Singhania was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.
  • He served as Raymond's chairman for two decades until 2000, later transferring his stake to his son, Gautam Singhania.
  • Vijaypat Singhania was also known for his passion for aviation and record-breaking achievements in hot air ballooning.

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania died on Saturday evening, his family said. He was 87.

His son Gautam Singhania, the group's current chairman and managing director, announced the death on the microblogging platform 'X'.

 

Singhania passed away "peacefully" in Mumbai, and the last rites will be performed on Sunday, a Raymond Group spokesperson said.

Singhania's Achievements and Legacy

Vijaypat Singhania, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was also a keen aviator and held a world record for the highest altitude gained in a hot air balloon.

He led Raymond as chairman for two decades till 2000. After handing over the reins of the company to Gautam, Vijaypat also transferred his entire 37 per cent stake in the company to his son.

Vijaypat Singhania and his son were embroiled in legal disputes some years ago, but later they settled the issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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