Home  » Business » Nawaz Modi Singhania resigns as Raymond director

Nawaz Modi Singhania resigns as Raymond director

March 20, 2025 02:51 IST

Raymond Ltd chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi Singhania has resigned as a director on the board, according to a statement by the company on Wednesday.

Singhanias

Photograph: ANI Photo

Raymond Ltd has announced the resignation of Nawaz Modi Singhania as a director on the Board of the company.

The resignation is effective today, it said.

 

Commenting on the resignation, company CMD Gautam Singhania said, "We thank Ms Nawaz Modi Singhania for her services as a Board member over the years.

"As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest level of governance while continuing to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry."

In her resignation letter, shared on BSE by the company, Nawaz Modi Singhania said she was tendering her resignation as director with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

"I am thankful to the Board of Directors for the memorable association during my tenure and supporting me throughout my term," she wrote.

In 2023, Gautam Singhania announced his separation from his wife Nawaz, after 32 years of relationship. They have two children.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
