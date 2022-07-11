News
Rediff.com  » Business » Vijay Mallya sentenced to 4-month jail in contempt case, fined Rs 2000

Source: PTI
July 11, 2022 11:27 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday awarded a four-month sentence to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, in a contempt case.

Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya.

The top court had on March 10 reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a "dead wall".

 

The apex court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million (one million = 10 lakh) to his children in violation of court orders.

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
