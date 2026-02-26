Vertiv Partners with Netweb for AI Data Center Solutions

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies India are joining forces to engineer cutting-edge AI data center solutions, tackling the escalating power and cooling demands of advanced artificial intelligence workloads.

Key Points Vertiv and Netweb Technologies India are collaborating to engineer and validate GPU compute platforms for AI data centers.

The partnership aims to address the increasing power demands and thermal challenges of AI workloads.

Vertiv's liquid cooling infrastructure will be integrated into Netweb's rack-scale solutions for improved energy efficiency.

The validated solutions will enable higher rack densities and faster deployment for AI training and inference.

Vertiv's liquid cooling solutions reduce water usage and lower the environmental impact of power-intensive AI workloads.

NYSE-listed Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure, on Thursday announced a collaboration with Netweb Technologies India, a high-end computing solutions provider, to jointly engineer and validate Netweb's in-house designed GPU compute platforms with Vertiv's integrated AI data center solutions.

The collaboration will enable customers to address the rapidly-rising power demands of AI workloads and the extreme thermal densities driven by high-performance accelerators. The validated rack-scale solutions will enable higher rack densities, faster deployment, and reliable performance for the most demanding AI training and inference environments, according to a release.

Vertiv's Role in Netweb's Solutions

"Netweb's rack-scale solutions will leverage Vertiv's, liquid cooling infrastructure, including coolant distribution units and free cooling chillers; and advanced power infrastructure that includes busways, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems with power conversion and dynamic load management," the release added.

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Environmental Impact

As per the release, Vertiv's liquid cooling solutions aim to significantly improve energy efficiency compared to conventional air-cooled architectures and to reduce water usage compared to traditional water-cooled technologies, helping lower the environmental impact of power-intensive AI workloads while supporting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility goals.