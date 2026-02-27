HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NTT DATA, Ericsson Join Forces on Private 5G

NTT DATA, Ericsson Join Forces on Private 5G

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Business Desk
Last updated on: February 27, 2026 14:39 IST

NTT DATA and Ericsson are collaborating to accelerate the adoption of private 5G networks and edge AI solutions, empowering enterprises with AI-driven transformation and enhanced operational intelligence.

Key Points

  • NTT DATA and Ericsson partner to drive enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and unlock advanced edge AI use cases.
  • The partnership will focus on delivering industry-ready private 5G solutions with consistent architecture, operations, and security worldwide.
  • NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making.
  • The collaboration aims to accelerate deployment and ROI for enterprises in manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transportation, and smart cities.
  • Joint sales, marketing, and delivery will simplify deployment and reduce vendor complexity for enterprises adopting private 5G.

NTT DATA, a global provider of AI, digital business and technology services, and Ericsson, a telecom equipment company, on Friday announced a multi-year partnership to drive enterprise adoption of private 5G and unlock advanced edge AI and physical AI use cases.

The partnership will enable AI-driven, outcome-focused transformation, as organisations look to embed intelligence at the edge across global operations, according to a release.

 

By combining Ericsson's private 5G and Edge platforms with NTT DATA's full-stack enterprise network services, wireless network expertise, IT/OT security and managed services, the companies aim to deliver industry-ready solutions that help enterprises deploy private 5G networks and deliver business outcomes.

Key Areas of the Partnership

The partnership focuses on four areas of priority including global private 5G managed services. Under this NTT DATA will act as Ericsson's global system integration and managed services provider, delivering private 5G as a fully managed service with consistent architecture, operations and security worldwide.

Further, NTT DATA Edge AI agents will run on Ericsson's enterprise Edge platforms, enabling real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making where data is generated.

"The companies will deliver proven private 5G, edge AI and physical AI use cases across manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transportation and smart cities, helping enterprises accelerate deployment and realize measurable return on investment," it said.

Joint sales, marketing and delivery will give enterprises a single, consistent path to deployment, reduce vendor complexity and speed time to value, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Business Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
