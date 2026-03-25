Vaishnaw Chairs Meeting on AI, Emerging Technologies, and Electronics Manufacturing

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convenes a key meeting to propel India's advancements in Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, and electronics manufacturing, underscoring the nation's commitment to digital self-reliance and global leadership in AI.

Key Points Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the transformative role of AI and related technologies in India.

India's electronics manufacturing has seen significant growth, with a 6-fold increase in manufacturing and an 8-fold increase in exports.

The IndiaAI Sovereign Stack aims to ensure digital self-reliance through indigenous models and infrastructure.

India is improving its global ranking in the AI sector, reflected in hosting the AI Impact Summit.

Government support in providing affordable GPUs is helping to address barriers to the growth of the AI ecosystem in India.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) where deliberations focused on the issues of Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies and electronics hardware manufacturing.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, members of the consultative committee, IT Secretary S Krishnan and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Senior officials from the Ministry conducted detailed presentations on the agenda topics, elaborating on key initiatives, their progress and future roadmap, an official release said.

India's Focus on AI and Emerging Technologies

In his opening remarks, Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT, underlined that AI and related technologies are transforming the world today.

He also informed the committee that electronics manufacturing in the country has made significant progress over the last decade.

While manufacturing has grown 6-fold, electronics exports have grown 8 times; and the sector employs 25 lakh people in the country, Vaishnaw said.

A presentation on new age technologies was made before the committee, highlighting the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing and the Internet of Things in shaping the world.

"The committee was apprised of India's progress in the AI sector, including the improved global ranking," the release said.

AI use cases across various sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, judiciary and disaster management were also discussed.

"Officials also outlined the IndiaAI Sovereign Stack aimed at ensuring digital self-reliance through indigenous models, compute infrastructure, datasets and skilling initiatives," the release further said.

Highlighting the rising profile of India in AI leadership, as reflected in India hosting AI Impact Summit recently, the officials informed the committee that necessary followup is also being done on the achievements of the Summit..

Vaishnaw informed the panel that the government's support in the form of facilitating affordable GPU, has helped address one of the key barriers to growth of the AI ecosystem.