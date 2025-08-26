US Tariffs Coming Tomorrow!

From 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a point as US President Donald John Trump listens in at their joint media interaction at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice on the implementation of additional duties on products imported from India, following US President Donald John Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

According to the notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's executive order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled 'Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.'

The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the secretary of homeland security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.

The CBP further clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 am eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Earlier, on July 30, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 25, remained firm ahead of the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, effective August 27, saying his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure by Washington.

Indian trade bodies have expressed disappointment over Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs and additional penalties on imports of goods from India, calling it a setback for the Indian export market while also highlighting potential opportunities for export diversification and supply chain realignment.

While some trade and industry leaders warned of short-term disruptions, others expressed confidence that India's strong manufacturing base, especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, would help it withstand the impact and forge new trade partnerships.