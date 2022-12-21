News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 2 major problems faced by the MSME sector

2 major problems faced by the MSME sector

Source: PTI
December 21, 2022 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The decline in demand and rise in raw material prices due to high transportation costs are the major problems faced by micro, small and medium enterprises in the last 27 months, according to a survey.

MSME

Photograph: ANI Photo

The report by Bhartiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) also said that though markets have stabilised, about 57 per cent of the units that participated in the survey are struggling to get new orders for their merchandise.

"Lesser purchasing power of consumers lead to reduced demand and increased raw material cost due to higher transportation cost with increase in fuel prices have been cited among key problems faced by entrepreneurs during the last 27 months," Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, founding and managing trustee, BYST, said.

 

Over 5,600 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participated in the survey.

While the impact of COVID-19 has been slowly receding, the economic situation is yet to completely stabilise due to multiple factors, according to the report.

About 27 per cent of the entrepreneurs have said that they are finding it difficult to repay their loan instalments on time, it added.

As per the report, 53 per cent of MSMEs stated that they are doing better in some aspects in comparison to the pre-pandemic phase.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
What Will Nirmalaji Do About Income Tax?
What Will Nirmalaji Do About Income Tax?
UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries
UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries
What Did These Ladies Cook For MPs?
What Did These Ladies Cook For MPs?
Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Ramesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Ramesh
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Magical Welcome For Morocco's Heroes
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row
Like China, we'll enter Karnataka: Raut on border row

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Key mantra for India's pharma sector in 2023

Key mantra for India's pharma sector in 2023

External factors will dent the economy: RBI Guv

External factors will dent the economy: RBI Guv

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances