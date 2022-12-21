News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » External factors will cause some 'dent' to economy: RBI Guv

External factors will cause some 'dent' to economy: RBI Guv

Source: PTI
December 21, 2022 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said underlying economic activity in India continues to be strong, but external factors will cause some "dent" to the economy.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Speaking at the BFSI Insight Summit 2022 organised by Business Standard, Das said the RBI tracks 70 fast moving indicators and most of them are in the "green box".

It is the external sector, mired by a fear of recession or clear visibility about slowing growth in a large part of the world, where the challenges lie, he said, adding that the impact of external demand will "dent" the economy.

 

Earlier this month, the RBI revised down its growth estimate for FY23 to 6.8 per cent from the earlier 7 per cent.

The Indian financial sector remains resilient and is much better placed, Das said, adding that both the regulators and the financial sector players deserve credit for this achievement.

The monetary policy will continue to be guided by domestic factors on inflation and growth, Das said, acknowledging that it also takes into account other inputs like actions by the US Fed.

On inflation, he said there has been a "very coordinated approach" between the government and the central bank to tame the runaway number, Das said.

There is no big gap between deposit and credit growth in absolute terms, and base effects make the two growth numbers look divergent, the RBI Governor said.

In the year to December 2, 2022, the credit growth in absolute numbers stood at Rs 19 lakh crore, while deposit growth was Rs 17.5 lakh crore, Das said, adding that credit growth came off a low base in the last two years while deposit growth was relatively high even during the Covid years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Derivatives trade in wheat suspended for 1 year
Derivatives trade in wheat suspended for 1 year
In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October
In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
Grim global situation casts shadow on Budget 2023
Atherton warns rivals not to copy England's 'Bazball'
Atherton warns rivals not to copy England's 'Bazball'
Follow Covid norms or suspend yatra: Govt to Rahul
Follow Covid norms or suspend yatra: Govt to Rahul
Britain's 18-year-old Rehan ready for IPL?
Britain's 18-year-old Rehan ready for IPL?
US warns Taliban over ban on women in universities
US warns Taliban over ban on women in universities

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries

UAE deal is a challenge for Indian bullion refineries

BIS to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

BIS to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances