Rediff.com  » Business » Twitter Blue to cost up to Rs 900/month in India

Twitter Blue to cost up to Rs 900/month in India

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 22:22 IST
Twitter users in India looking to avail the blue tick mark for their accounts will have to shell out Rs 900 under the monthly plan for mobile phones, an update from the microblogging platform said on Thursday.

Twitter Blue

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The social media platform has priced Twitter Blue at Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 per month for mobile app users.

"Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved," Twitter said.

 

The microblogging platform has also rolled out an annual plan that will cost Rs 6,800 for users on web.

Last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced that Twitter Blue will cost USD 8 (about Rs 660) per month, but it will be priced differently for various markets.

Twitter further said it will soon prioritise tweets from verified users. It will continue showing advertisements to the Blue subscribers but it will 50 per cent less than general users.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also get to edit their tweets up to five times within 30 minutes, upload longer and full high definition videos and link profile pictures to NFTs owned by the user.

"Subscription plans are prepaid, non-refundable (unless required by law), and automatically renew at the end of each subscription period unless the subscription is cancelled following the cancellation procedures," Twitter said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
