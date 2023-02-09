News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Crew shortage hits some Air India flights to US, Canada

Crew shortage hits some Air India flights to US, Canada

Source: PTI
February 09, 2023 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Crew shortage is impacting the operations of Air India, with some flights to the US and Canada either getting cancelled or facing inordinate delays, according to a source.

Air India

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Tata group-owned Air India, which is the only air operator flying on ultra-long haul routes, had faced problems last year also due to the shortage of crew members.

An ultra-long haul flight's duration is more than 16 hours.

 

"There is an acute shortage of manpower, which is impacting airline's operations particularly to the US and Canada," the source in the know told PTI.

In the last 5-6 days, the airline has cancelled three flights to San Francisco in the US and one flight to Vancouver in Canada.

Also, some of the flights on these routes are facing a delay of 10-12 hours, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response to queries sent to Air India.

In the last two months, Air India has inducted two leased wide-body Boeing 777 planes as part of its fleet augmentation plans.

The airline has also announced inducting a total of 11 such planes in the fleet over a period of time in addition to dry leasing 25 Airbus A320 family planes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
'Premium valuations a big challenge'
Why Short-Sellers Like Hindenburg Matter
Why Short-Sellers Like Hindenburg Matter
Himachal Excise dept inspects Adani Group's warehouse
Himachal Excise dept inspects Adani Group's warehouse
Par panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns
Par panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns
Modi thumps chest, says he alone is enough for Oppn
Modi thumps chest, says he alone is enough for Oppn
No record of internet shutdown in India: Parl panel
No record of internet shutdown in India: Parl panel
MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget
MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Par panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns

Par panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns

NSE phone tapping: Chitra Ramkrishna gets bail

NSE phone tapping: Chitra Ramkrishna gets bail

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances