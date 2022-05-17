News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 20% Twitter accounts fake, deal 'cannot move forward' until there's clarity: Musk

20% Twitter accounts fake, deal 'cannot move forward' until there's clarity: Musk

Source: ANI
May 17, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he will proceed with his USD 44 billion take over of Twitter only if the microblogging giant is able to prove that less than 5 per cent of its users are bots.

Elon Musk

Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate.

"Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.

 

His tweet came in response to a Twitter user who wrote that the billionaire entrepreneur may be looking for a better deal as the previously quoted amount of $44 billion seems too high with 20 per cent users being fake or spam accounts.

This comes a day after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal issued a series of tweets amid the debate surrounding the spam controversy between the company and Musk.

Agarwal on Monday emphasised that the company strongly incentivised to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day.

"Next, spam isn't just 'binary' (human/not human). The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation.

"They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So - they are sophisticated and hard to catch," he tweeted.

The Twitter head said the company suspends over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter.

"The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially - are actually real people.

"And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous - and cause the most harm to our users - can look totally legitimate on the surface," he added.

Musk last week said that the deal to buy the social media platform Twitter is put on hold due to the calculation of fake accounts in it.

Twitter shares fell by 20 per cent in early trading after this announcement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
Twitter openly left-wing, censors right-wingers: Staff
Twitter openly left-wing, censors right-wingers: Staff
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
Lankan Parl defeats no-trust motion against Gotabaya
Lankan Parl defeats no-trust motion against Gotabaya
LIC lists at over 8% discount on the bourses
LIC lists at over 8% discount on the bourses
Hold on to LIC for long-term value, says govt
Hold on to LIC for long-term value, says govt
India rejects 'farcical' Pak resolution on J-K
India rejects 'farcical' Pak resolution on J-K

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk

The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk

Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact

Weakening Rupee? How To Neutralise Impact

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances