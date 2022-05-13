News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » The $44-billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

The $44-billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

Source: ANI
May 13, 2022 17:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that the deal to buy the social media platform Twitter is put on hold due to the calculation of fake accounts in it.

Musk

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users," Musk tweeted.

 

Media reports said Twitter shares fell by 20 per cent in early trading after this announcement.

Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful.

Twitter recently agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board: CEO
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board: CEO
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
3 IAF personnel get lifer for 1995 custodial death
3 IAF personnel get lifer for 1995 custodial death
Kashmir University prof sacked for terror links
Kashmir University prof sacked for terror links
Seema-Sohail Khan Filing For Divorce?
Seema-Sohail Khan Filing For Divorce?
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is dead

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is the pace of unicorns in India slowing down?

Is the pace of unicorns in India slowing down?

'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'

'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances