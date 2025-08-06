Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% for buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff less than 14 hours before his initial tariffs were to come into effect.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.