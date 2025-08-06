HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump doubles tariff on India to 50% for buying Russian oil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 06, 2025 20:16 IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.

Tariff

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff less than 14 hours before his initial tariffs were to come into effect.

 

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
