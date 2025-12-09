Trade unions to go on strike in Feb, demand withdrawal of labour codes

Trade unions have decided to launch a phased, consistent struggle to press for the withdrawal of the labour codes and go on a countrywide general strike in February next year, a statement said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

The date of the strike will be announced on 22nd December 2025 in the next meeting of the joint forum of central trade unions, a statement said.

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations/Associations met on 8 December 2025 in hybrid mode.

The meeting took stock of the situation after the notification of the labour codes.

It is heartening that the working class has reacted spontaneously against the anti-labour codes which the government could not notify for the last five years due to the stiff resistance of the trade union movement, it stated.

There were widespread protests throughout the country, especially at the workplace level, it stated, adding that even non-unionised workers and workers belonging to the BMS joined the protests, including burning of the copies of the codes.

On 26th November 2025, the country witnessed massive mobilisations at the district/block headquarters as well as at the workplace level, it noted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also mobilised in large numbers, including in villages, protesting the Seed Bill as well as the labour codes in addition to their basic demands, it noted.

The statement noted that there is unprecedented false propaganda on the so-called 'benefits' of the labour codes to the workers, including advertisements in mass scale and paid news and articles supporting them which shows the panic among the government administration and the ruling classes.

There is total chaos prevailing in labour departments and courts, it pointed out.

The meeting took note of the Indigo menace which has caused distress to lakhs of people.

The incident shows the height of corporate arrogance and total negligence of the safety of the workers and the passengers, it stated, adding that the warning by the central trade unions on privatisation and monopolisation especially of the strategic sectors has become true.

"It is decided to build up phased consistent struggle till the labour codes are withdrawn.

"The Joint Platform decided to go on a countrywide General Strike in February 2026," it said.

The trade unions will organise the protest actions at the workplace/local/district/ state levels.

for a massive campaign, including jathas, rallies, mobilisations, door-to-door campaign, will intensify the sectoral actions and struggles, etc., leading to direct action, including the general strike, in the first phase of the struggles.

The Joint Platform will coordinate with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and approach platforms of various sections on the struggle against the anti-people policies of this pro-corporate communal government.

"We call upon all the Opposition Parties in Parliament and various sections of the people, especially the youth and students to come in support and solidarity with this struggle to save the basic rights of the working people and save the democratic fabric of the country," it said.

Meanwhile, experts stated that the new labour law mandates companies to pay wages to employees within two days from the date of the cessation of employment.

H.L. Kumar & Associates managing partner Gaurav Kumar said under the new law, if excluded components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travelling Allowance and commissions exceed 50 per cent of the total remuneration of an employee, the excess amount will have to be taken into consideration as wages for computation of Provident Fund, Employees' State Insurance, bonus and gratuity benefits.

Yajat Kumar of the Labour Laws Institute hailed the government for having made the law equal for Fixed-Term-Employees (FTEs).

He highlighted that the gratuity eligibility requirement for the FTEs has been decreased from five years to one year, putting them in a comfortable position in comparison to the erstwhile regime.