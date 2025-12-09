India free to buy oil from sources it deems beneficial, says Russia

'India, being and remaining a sovereign nation, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for itself,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the context of last Friday's summit between Putin and Modi in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to India, during which he assured that Moscow would remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin on Monday said that India, as a sovereign nation, is free to buy oil from sources it deems beneficial. It expressed confidence that New Delhi will continue to prioritise its economic interests.

Putin's assurances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, along with the Kremlin's comments on Monday, come amid expectations in both New Delhi and Moscow that a peace deal over Ukraine could be imminent. Such a development could pave the way for the White House to revoke the 25 per cent tariff it has imposed on India for its purchase of Russian oil.

"As far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this line to safeguard their economic interests," Peskov added when asked whether New Delhi will continue buying fuel from Moscow.

India has scaled down its share of Russian crude in its imports in recent weeks. In New Delhi, at his weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked whether India would reduce its purchases of Russian crude.

"Our energy sourcing depends on global market dynamics as well as the imperative to provide energy at affordable rates to our 1.4 billion people," Jaiswal said. "As for oil purchases by private companies, that is for them to decide based on commercial considerations, which, in turn, depend on global market dynamics," he added.

The Kremlin's economic aide Maxim Oreshkin told Russia's national broadcaster Channel 1 that Moscow "has long experience in evading sanctions, and if India is willing, we will find ways to supply crude".

During Putin's visit, India and Russia announced a road map for economic partnership to achieve $100 billion in bilateral trade over the next five years, addressing trade imbalances through reduced non-tariff barriers and other measures to facilitate Indian exports. Both countries are hopeful of resuming oil trade soon, with the Trump administration reportedly pushing for a peace deal.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "isn't ready" to sign off on a US-authored peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump was critical of Zelenskyy after US and Ukrainian negotiators completed three days of talks on Saturday to narrow differences over the proposal.

"I'm a little disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn't yet read the proposal, as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he hasn't," Trump told reporters Sunday night. "Russia, I believe, is fine with it, but I'm not sure Zelenskyy is. His people love it, but he isn't ready."

In Beijing, China on Monday reacted positively to Putin's visit to India, framing the three countries as key players in the Global South. China said sound trilateral ties are conducive to both regional and global peace and stability, alongside the national interests of the countries involved.

"China, Russia, and India are emerging economies and important members of the Global South," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing. Guo added that maintaining sound relations among the three countries line up with their national interests and contribute to regional and global peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

Ahead of his visit, Putin had said, "India and China are our closest friends -- we treasure that relationship deeply." He expressed confidence that the leaderships of India and China are committed to resolving their issues and stressed that Russia has "no right" to interfere in their bilateral affairs.